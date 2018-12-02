Try 1 month for 99¢
Emergency snow route

Parking restrictions are in effect for Sioux City's emergency snow routes. 

SIOUX CITY -- The snow emergency declared by Mayor Bob Scott will be lifted at 10 p.m. Sunday night. 

With the snow emergency lifted, vehicles may begin parking on both sides of the street unless otherwise posted. 

