 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Sioux City St. Patrick's Day Parade returns for 15th year on March 17

  • 0
2022 Saint Patrick's Day parade Mac Dolan

Mac Dolan stands in the middle of Fourth Street. More than 50 floats are expected to be a part of the parade, which Dolan helped to found in 2009.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- The 15th annual St. Patrick's Day Parade will be returning to downtown Sioux City at 6 p.m. March 17.

The annual event, which typically attracts more than 50 floats, musicians and groups, will start on Historic Fourth Street on Iowa St., before heading west to Fourth and Water Streets. 

"When we started the St. Patrick's Day Parade 15 years ago, we never imagined it would become one of the biggest events of spring," Sioux City St. Patrick's Day Parade co-chair Mac Dolan said. "We invite businesses, organizations and Irish families to sign up to be a part of the parade. We hope everyone will don their most festive green to kick off the weekend in true St. Patrick's Day style."

The Sioux City St. Patrick's Day Parade is sponsored by MVS Metals.

Participants in the parade will include area schools, sports teams, businesses as well as families with Irish heritage. Those interested in participating or volunteering can visit siouxcitystpats.com.   

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

NASA finalizing list of astronauts for the Artemis moon mission

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News