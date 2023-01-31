Sioux City St. Patrick's Day Parade returns for 15th year on March 17

SIOUX CITY -- The 15th annual St. Patrick's Day Parade will be returning to downtown Sioux City at 6 p.m. March 17.

The annual event, which typically attracts more than 50 floats, musicians and groups, will start on Historic Fourth Street on Iowa St., before heading west to Fourth and Water Streets.

"When we started the St. Patrick's Day Parade 15 years ago, we never imagined it would become one of the biggest events of spring," Sioux City St. Patrick's Day Parade co-chair Mac Dolan said. "We invite businesses, organizations and Irish families to sign up to be a part of the parade. We hope everyone will don their most festive green to kick off the weekend in true St. Patrick's Day style."

The Sioux City St. Patrick's Day Parade is sponsored by MVS Metals.

Participants in the parade will include area schools, sports teams, businesses as well as families with Irish heritage. Those interested in participating or volunteering can visit siouxcitystpats.com.