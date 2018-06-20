SIOUX CITY -- A potential for heavy, intense rainfall Wednesday leaves much of Siouxland in a flash flood watch beginning 1 p.m. Wednesday and ending at 7 a.m. Thursday.
The flash flood watch is in effect for Woodbury, Plymouth, Cherokee, Buena Vista, Ida, Dixon, Sioux, O'Brien, Clay and Lyon Counties in Iowa, as well as Yankton and Clay Counties in South Dakota.
Alex Ferguson, a meteorologist with the Sioux Falls National Weather Service, said rainfall amounts for Sioux City could be 2 to 3 inches Wednesday through Thursday morning.
"We are expected to see some heavy rainfall," Ferguson said.
The determining factor in whether or not flash flooding will happen is whether there is intense burst of rain versus a slower drizzle.
"One quick downpour, that'll cause more problems than just the steady rain," Ferguson said.
Other areas could see heavier rain. The areas around Storm Lake and Cherokee could see 4 inches, as could the area near Crofton, Nebraska.
The biggest risk with any flooding that does occur would be water on the roadways.