Sioux City Symphony announces new tuition-free youth orchestra program

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Symphony Orchestra announced this week a new tuition-free youth orchestra program called the Sioux City Symphony Youth Orchestra.

Auditions run from May 18 to May 24, and rehearsals begin in September. All interested young musicians are invited to audition.

The Symphony has partnered with Bishop Heelan Catholic High School for rehearsals, which will be held Saturday mornings. Two onstage performances will be held at the Orpheum Theatre.

"This is just the beginning," music director Ryan Haskins said in a statement provided by the SCSO. "In the not-so-distant future, the SCSO envisions a robust music initiative with both educational and performance opportunities for young people, securing its place among the region's most important cultural landmarks."

The Youth Orchestra is financially supported by the Juliet Wanzek-Everist Trust and the SCSO Board of Directors.

