Sioux City Symphony Orchestra announces 2022 - 2023 season

SIOUX CITY -- The 107th season for the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra (SCSO) will begin with internationally acclaimed pianist Inon Barnatan playing the music of George Gershwin on Sept. 24.

The seven-concert, 2022 - 2023 season will continue with the high-energy Mexican folk group The Villalobos Brothers (Oct.); the SCSO performance of Mahler's Resurrection Symphony (Nov.); a Christmas show with award-winning Native American group Brule (Dec.); the music of Haydn and Brahms, featuring principal cellist Stephanie March (Feb.); a concert with opera tenor (and Sioux City native) John Osborn and his wife, renowned soprano Lynette Tapia (March); and concluding with a performance of Disney's "Aladdin in Concert," with special guest Ron Clemens, the Sioux City native who directed the classic 1992 full-length animated movie (April).

"It promises to be one of the biggest and most exciting seasons in the history of the orchestra," said SCSO executive director Richard Steinbach.

Under the baton of musical director Ryan Haskins, SCSO concerts are presented at the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St.

Season subscriptions are now available at 712-277-2111. Single ticket sales will be announced at a later date.

