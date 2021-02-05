Sioux City Symphony Orchestra received Iowa Cultural Affairs Grant

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Symphony Orchestra has received an Iowa Arts and Culture Recovery Program Grant from the Iowa Arts Council, a division of the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs.

In December 2020, Gov. Kim Reynolds allocated $7 million of federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding for the purpose of providing economic relief to Iowa's arts and culture industry.

The Governor's Recovery Program assisted the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra in launching a new SCSO Live on-demand streaming service. this new virtual streaming service significantly expands the Symphony's ability to reach a wider audience throughout Iowa and beyond.

With the help of the Iowa Arts Council grant, audiences can now experience performances of the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra, around the globe, in the comfort and safety of their own homes.

"We were pleased to receive funding through Gov. Reynolds' Emergency Relief Grant during this challenging year of the pandemic," Executive Director Richard Steinbach said. "With the help of this grant, we will not only be able to perform live concerts, but all of our programming will now be accessible online through SCSO Live, at any time and anywhere in the world."

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.