Sioux City Symphony Orchestra unveils 2020-21 season

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Symphony Orchestra said its 2020 - 2021 season -- with in-person concerts as well as exclusive streaming programing -- will be truly different than anything else in the past 105 years.

The season begins, Dec. 19, with Christmas with the Symphony. An annual tradition, this year's offering will include a performance from the Hegg Brothers' holiday Jam, multipiece band that plays holiday classics as well as contemporary new arrangement.

On March 20, Symphonic Strings will allow the Symphony to pay tribute to string instruments in a program featuring works by Greig, Hanson, Vaughn Williams and Grainger.

Simple Gifts, a performance taking place on April 24, give the Symphony a chance to present a classic ode to the American frontier Appalachian Spring is set beneath vistas and wide-open spaces and depicts a pioneering spirit through its iconic variations on the folk song “simple gifts.”

Glorious Brass, on June 12, gives audiences the experience of enjoying the jubilant and exhilarating sounds rarely experienced when the stage is commanded by the glorious majestic sounds of the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra Brass and Percussion sections.