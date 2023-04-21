SIOUX CITY -- The 108th season of the Sioux City Symphony will feature everything from a "Star Wars" score to the music of Led Zeppelin to a flying violinist during a one-of-a-kind acrobatic performance.

"This season, we'll have something for everyone," music director Ryan Haskins said during a Thursday night unveiling at the Orpheum Theatre.

The season begins Sept. 30 when the orchestra accompanies "Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back" on the big screen at the Tyson Events Center.

"When it comes to musical scores, I think (Oscar-winning composer) John Williams is equal to (Gustav) Mahler," Haskins said.

On Oct. 21, Cirque de la Symphonie will present a "Halloween Spooktacular" at the Orpheum complete with acrobats, contortionists and, yes, the aforementioned aerial string player.

"This marks the third collaboration between Cirque de la Symphonie," Haskins said. "They always put on a terrific show,"

The Nov. 18th concert will feature guest artists Jonathan Crow and Joseph Johnson, music by Amy Beach (the first female composer to have a symphony staged by a major orchestra), and the return of the Composer of the Year competition.

"The Sioux City Symphony Orchestra is committed to educating, developing and promoting American composers," Haskins said. "In addition to a monetary prize, the composer of the year will have a world premiere of (his or her) music with our symphony."

A beloved family tradition will return on Nov. 26 with "Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet."

"The program will feature world-class dancers, acrobats and larger-than-life puppets," Haskins said. "If you've never seen the 'Nutcracker' being accompanied by a symphony orchestra, this will be your opportunity."

The Sioux City Symphony's annual holiday show takes place on Dec. 17. In addition to the sounds of symphony's brass and percussion section decking the halls, the Orpheum's Mighty Wurlitzer Organ will be featured.

The Feb. 17 concert will have music by the brilliant but troubled composer Edward Elgar.

"I get to be a music nerd by doing a deep dive into Elgar's vast and deeply personal work," Haskins said. "We will also feature the world premiere of a work composed by (SCSO principal oboist) Jeff Paul."

On March 16, the symphony presents a one-night-only tribute to the legendary Led Zeppelin.

"We had phenomenal success with our recent 'Windbourne's The music of Queen,'" Haskins said. "The same team is back with a Led Zeppelin-inspired program."

"This will be an all-out rock show with the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra accompanying a full rock band," he added.

The symphony's 2023-2024 season conclude with Aaron Copland's monumental "Third Symphony" and a performance by Sarah Chang, who is considered one of the foremost violinists in the world.

"It is not uncommon for one of our guest artists to fly into Sioux City following a performance in London," Haskins said.

According to Haskins, that is the level of musical talent that people have come to expect from the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra.

"Whether you're a newcomer or a diehard fan, we want you to have a great experience when coming to one of our performances," he said.

The 2022-23 season concludes Saturday night with a performance of the music from "Aladdin" while the film plays. It will be staged at the Orpheum Theatre.