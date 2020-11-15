Sioux City Symphony plans unique season of offerings

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Symphony Orchestra said its 2020- 2021 season -- with in-person concerts as well as exclusive streaming programing -- will be different from anything else in the past 105 years.

The season begins, Dec. 19, with Christmas with the Symphony. An annual tradition, this year's offering will include a performance from the Hegg Brothers' Holiday Jam, a multi piece band that plays holiday classics as well as contemporary new arrangements.

On March 20, Symphonic Strings will allow the Symphony to pay tribute to string instruments in a program featuring works by Greig, Hanson, Vaughn Williams and Grainger.

Simple Gifts, a performance taking place on April 24, gives the symphony a chance to present a classic ode to the American frontier, "Appalachian Spring." It's set beneath vistas and wide-open spaces and depicts a pioneering spirit through its iconic variations on the folk song “simple gifts.”

Glorious Brass, on June 12, gives audiences the experience of enjoying the orchestra's brass and percussion sections.