 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sioux City Symphony plans unique season of offerings
View Comments

Sioux City Symphony plans unique season of offerings

{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Symphony Orchestra said its 2020- 2021 season -- with in-person concerts as well as exclusive streaming programing -- will be different from anything else in the past 105 years.

The season begins, Dec. 19, with Christmas with the Symphony. An annual tradition, this year's offering will include a performance from the Hegg Brothers' Holiday Jam, a multi piece band that plays holiday classics as well as contemporary new arrangements.

On March 20, Symphonic Strings will allow the Symphony to pay tribute to string instruments in a program featuring works by Greig, Hanson, Vaughn Williams and Grainger.

Simple Gifts, a performance taking place on April 24, gives the symphony a chance to present a classic ode to the American frontier, "Appalachian Spring." It's set beneath vistas and wide-open spaces and depicts a pioneering spirit through its iconic variations on the folk song “simple gifts.” 

Glorious Brass, on June 12, gives audiences the experience of enjoying the orchestra's brass and percussion sections.

Exclusive streaming programming will include Beethoven 250, Dvorak String Quartet, Nielsen Wind Quintet and Trailblazers Forging New Paths will be available at SCSO, the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra's new streaming service and on-demand app. 

Visit siouxcitysymphony.org for more information on the upcoming season as well as information on exclusive streaming programming.  

Sioux City Symphony Orchestra
Provided
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News