Sioux City Symphony to postpone remaining concerts of the season due to COVID-19 concerns

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Symphony Orchestra announced it is postponing its two remaining concerts of the season, a Gala Fundraiser as well as its upcoming auditions, due to COVID-19 concerns.

A Beethoven concert, featuring New York-based violinist Eric Grossman that was slated for but postponed on March 14, has now been cancelled.

"We do not take these situations lightly," Sioux City Symphony Orchestra CEO Travis Morgan explained. "Postponing our (April 25th) concert, featuring opera singer John Osborn (a former Sioux Cityan) was especially disappointing, since it would also be broadcast on Iowa PBS."

Morgan is working with both Osborn and Iowa PBS to reschedule the concert later in the year. Similarly, the Gala Fundraiser will be rescheduled.

"Any cancellation has a significant financial impact on the Symphony," Morgan said. "Still, we have to look out for safety of our musicians, guests and staff, especially during a difficult time like this."

Guest who have already paid for a concert and gala ticket can ask a refund by April 30 at the point of purchase.