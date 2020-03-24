Sioux City Symphony to postpone remaining concerts of the season due to COVID-19 concerns

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Symphony Orchestra announced it is postponing its two remaining concerts of the season, a Gala Fundraiser as well as its upcoming auditions, due to COVID-19 concerns.
A Beethoven concert, featuring New York-based violinist Eric Grossman that was slated for but postponed on March 14, has now been cancelled.
"We do not take these situations lightly," Sioux City Symphony Orchestra CEO Travis Morgan explained. "Postponing our (April 25th) concert, featuring opera singer John Osborn (a former Sioux Cityan) was especially disappointing, since it would also be broadcast on Iowa PBS."
Morgan is working with both Osborn and Iowa PBS to reschedule the concert later in the year. Similarly, the Gala Fundraiser will be rescheduled.
"Any cancellation has a significant financial impact on the Symphony," Morgan said. "Still, we have to look out for safety of our musicians, guests and staff, especially during a difficult time like this."
Guest who have already paid for a concert and gala ticket can ask a refund by April 30 at the point of purchase.
Otherwise, tickets for the postponed shows can be exchanged for one of three classical concerts for the upcoming 2020-2021 season. Or guests can simply hold on to their tickets for the rescheduled Osborn concert or Gala Fundraiser. Morgan said purchased tickets will still be valid on the new date.
Another option is guests donating their tickets while receiving a tax deduction for the total ticket value. People wanting to do this can contact the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra at 712-277-2111.
"We are so fortunate to be a part of such a terrific community that has shown us the utmost patience, understanding and encouragement," Morgan said. "(The community's) support is vital to help us enrich all of our lives through symphonic music."
