 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sioux City Symphony Youth Orchestra announces auditions
0 Comments

Sioux City Symphony Youth Orchestra announces auditions

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Sioux City Symphony Ryan Haskins

Sioux City Symphony Orchestra music director Ryan Haskins

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Symphony Youth Orchestra (SCSYO), a tuition-free youth orchestra training program, will be holding auditions for string players from 3:30 - 5:30 p.m. Sept. 8 at Bishop Heelen Catholic High School, 1231 Grandview Blvd.

The Sioux City Symphony Orchestra (SCSO) has partnered for rehearsals which will be taking place on Saturday mornings from Sept. 11 through Dec. 11; and Jan. 22 through April 23, 2022, culminating in performances that will be taking place on the stage of the historic Orpheum Theatre.

The Symphony's flagship education initiative that is now in its pilot year, the Youth Orchestra will start with strings only. Music director Ryan Haskins said the will engage students throughout the tristate area.

"This is just the beginning," he said. "In the not-so-distant future, the SCSO envisions a robust music institute with both educational and performance opportunities for young people, securing its place among the region's most important cultural landmarks."

For more information about the Sioux City Symphony Youth Orchestra, auditions and rehearsals, contact SCSYO administrator Dr. Bradley Miedema at 712-277-2111 or at scsyo@siouxcitysymphony.org.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. troops fire tear gas at crowds hoping for evacuation in Afghanistan

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News