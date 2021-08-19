Sioux City Symphony Youth Orchestra announces auditions

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Symphony Youth Orchestra (SCSYO), a tuition-free youth orchestra training program, will be holding auditions for string players from 3:30 - 5:30 p.m. Sept. 8 at Bishop Heelen Catholic High School, 1231 Grandview Blvd.

The Sioux City Symphony Orchestra (SCSO) has partnered for rehearsals which will be taking place on Saturday mornings from Sept. 11 through Dec. 11; and Jan. 22 through April 23, 2022, culminating in performances that will be taking place on the stage of the historic Orpheum Theatre.

The Symphony's flagship education initiative that is now in its pilot year, the Youth Orchestra will start with strings only. Music director Ryan Haskins said the will engage students throughout the tristate area.

"This is just the beginning," he said. "In the not-so-distant future, the SCSO envisions a robust music institute with both educational and performance opportunities for young people, securing its place among the region's most important cultural landmarks."

For more information about the Sioux City Symphony Youth Orchestra, auditions and rehearsals, contact SCSYO administrator Dr. Bradley Miedema at 712-277-2111 or at scsyo@siouxcitysymphony.org.

