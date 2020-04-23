Sioux City to begin hydrant flushing on Monday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SIOUX CITY -- The Utilities Division of Sioux City Environmental Services Department will begin flushing fire hydrants on Monday.

This is a necessary distribution system maintenance function in which sediment is expelled from the distribution system by opening fire hydrants and allowing them to flow until water appears clear.

Crews will start flushing on Tri-View Avenue and Sully Road.

There may be a temporary drop in water pressure during testing periods. Occasionally, water becomes discolored after hydrant flushing.

If residents notice discolored water, they should run col tap water for a few minutes until the water clears. If the water doesn't clear after several hours, call the Utilities Division at 712-279-6164.

