SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City's Utilities Department will begin flushing fire hydrants on May 27. Crews will start flushing on Indian Hills Drive, going west towards Riverside.
Hydrants are flushed to ensure the best quality of water by removing sediment that settles in the water main over time. It is also preventative maintenance since it helps determine if a hydrant is in good working condition.
When hydrants are flushed, there may be a temporary drop in water pressure during testing periods. Occasionally, water becomes discolored after hydrant flushing.
If you notice discolored water, run your cold water tap for a few minutes until the water clears. If the water hasn't cleared after several hours, call the Utilities Division at 279-6164.