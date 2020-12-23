Sioux City to experience blizzard conditions on Wednesday

SIOUX CITY -- A blizzard warning will blanket much of Siouxland with pre-Christmas snow Wednesday, according to Brad Adams, observing program leader for the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls.

Portions of Southeast South Dakota, northeast Nebraska and northwest Iowa may see total snow accumulations between 4 to 7 inches, starting at around daybreak and ending Wednesday evening.

"Precipitation should start falling in Sioux City at around 9 or 10 a.m. Wednesday morning," Adams said. "While total accumulations will vary greatly, Sioux City should see between 2 to 3 inches inches before it leaves tonight."

However, conditions may deteriorate quickly as northwest winds of 20 - 25 mph will increase to 30 - 35 mph. This will make temps in the 30s to plummet to around 17 by mid-afternoon.

In addition, wind gusts as high as 50 mph will whip around the snow, making conditions much more treacherous.

"People who are traveling on Wednesday may have to rearrange their plans," Adams said. "Roads, especially in remote areas, may be very treacherous. Certainly, blowing snow can significantly reduce visibility."

Also, strong winds may also cause tree damage and cold wind chills can cause frostbite very quickly.