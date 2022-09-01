Sioux City to see return of ArtSplash this weekend

SIOUX CITY -- An art show that was inaugurated 29 years ago has become a Labor Day Weekend tradition.

Celebrating visual, performing and even the cinematic arts, ArtSplash is returning to the Sioux City Art Center's 225 Nebraska St. campus for the second year in a row.

"Previously, ArtSplash had bounced around between Riverside Park, Grandview Park and the Anderson Dance Pavilion," Art Center development coordinator Erin Webber-Dreeszen explained. "Last year, we decided to reassess ArtSplash's goals, making the festival more accessible while aligning it more with the Art Center."

Not only did the move bring more people to the Art Center, it allowed ArtSplash to feel more like a downtown festival.

Among the highlights will be more than 60 exhibiting artists, displaying and selling many of their best pieces. That includes ArtSplash's featured artist Mike Jones.

An Elgin, Illinois native, Jones worked in television for more than 30 years. Developing an interest in photography, he creates art which communicates messages of spirituality and rebirth through photo collages.

Wannabe artists might draw inspiration at either the Kid's Zone as well as Art Center's Hands-On Kids Gallery or the Gilchrist Learning Center.

Fans of the performing arts will experience an eclectic lineup of live entertainment attractions including magician The Amazing Arthur and musicians like Jack and Mike Langley, the Cardinal Sound, Paige Rose and Noah Towns & the Other Brothers.

Webber-Dreeszen was especially excited to see the return of Madison Avenue, which is a Sioux City-based band featuring Madison Zeller, Steve Lange, Jay Krehbiel, Sam Irish and Sam Irish Jr.

"Madison Avenue made their debut as a band at last year's ArtSplash and we brought them back by popular demand," she said. "They are terrific."

Also back for a second year in a row will be selected short films, courtesy of the Sioux City International Film Festival (SCIFF).

Some of SCIFF's most acclaimed films will be screened inside of the Art Center's Stark Lecture Hall.

Lending to the festival feel of ArtSplash will be eight food vendors, serving everything from barbecue to ice cream to kebabs.

"I think there is still a perception that art art galleries and museums are intimidating," Webber-Dreeszen said. "We try very hard to keep our art center a fun place with plenty of hands-on activities. ArtSplash reflect that."

After so many years, the message is taking hold

"People tell me Labor Day Weekend wouldn't be the same without ArtSplash," Webber-Dreeszen said. "We've become a tradition."