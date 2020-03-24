Sioux City Transit changing bus entrance/exit because of COVID-19

SIOUX CITY -- In an effort to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, Sioux City Transit passengers will now enter and exit the back door of the bus.

Only passengers in a mobility device, such as a wheelchair or scooter, will be allowed to enter or exit through the front door.

While in the bus, passengers are asked to practice social distancing as much as possible.

In addition, Sioux City Transit is encouraging passengers to limit bus use to essential rides only, such as to the grocery store, work or for medical needs.

Hand sanitizer is available on every bus, and buses are being sanitized regularly.

For route information, go to sioux-city.org, under the Services tab.

