Sioux City Transit to require face coverings on buses
Sioux City Transit to require face coverings on buses

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Transit passengers will be required to wear protective masks or face coverings on buses, beginning Wednesday and continuing until further notice.

Also, while passengers are in the bus or at city facilities, they will be asked to practice social distancing as much as possible.

Find route information at www.sioux-city.org under the Services tab.

Concerned about COVID-19?

Related to this story

