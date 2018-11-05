Try 1 month for 99¢
Sunny day at Bacon Creek Park in Sioux City, Iowa, Friday, November 24, 2017.

 Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal

The excuses to not get out and vote tomorrow keep drying up for those of us in Sioux City.

The weather appears to be cooperating for the big day for the most part, according to Kyle Weisser with the National Weather Service.

Conditions in Sioux City are expected to be partly sunny throughout the day with clouds moving in, in the afternoon. The one caveat with the sun coming out is that the winds will be making their presence felt, with a steady 15 mph and gusts up to 30 mph.

As the week progresses, the temps will stay down, with Friday being the coldest at 31 degrees.

Weather in Sioux City will remain cold, but the sun will make an appearance for Election Day.

