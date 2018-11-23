It was only a matter of time, but snow is in the forecast for the Sioux City area.
According to Lance VandenBoogart with the National Weather Service, Sioux City can expect a half inch to an inch and a half of snow beginning Saturday evening.
For Friday, temperatures will stay up, so rain is what will be seen for the day.
The snow is expected to start falling between 6 and 9 p.m. on Saturday with the system leaving the area around Sunday morning at 6.
VandenBoogart said that with the snow, wind will also be in the area with gusts up to 30 mph creating low visibility. Those traveling will want to keep up to date with the current conditions before getting on the road.
For Sunday, expect dry but cold conditions with highs about 10 degrees below normal.