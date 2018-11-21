It looks like mostly sunny skies for your Thanksgiving Day.
According to Samantha Garrett with the National Weather Service, today and Thanksgiving Day will have plenty of sun with highs in the mid-40s today and mid-50s tomorrow.
On Friday, highs will be near 50 but a chance of rain could roll through town in the afternoon into the evening.
There looks to be a chance of snow late Saturday into Sunday.
The National Weather Service suggests that if you are travelling, to stay up to date on the latest weather conditions.