If you had plans this weekend, you might want to put them on hold.
Sioux City along with the rest of Woodbury County is under a Winter Storm Watch while Dakota and Union County are under Winter Storm Warnings.
Snow emergencies have been issued for North Sioux City beginning at 9 p.m. tonight, Sioux City at 11:59 p.m. tonight and South Sioux City at 7 a.m. Saturday with odd parking.
According to Peter Rogers with the National Weather Service, today's fog could hang around until the early afternoon, with rain hitting the city in the evening. The temperature should stay warm enough through the night to avoid freezing conditions. High for today will be 38 with a low of 33.
The rain should continue into Saturday, but the temperature will drop with many areas hanging around the freezing mark, so double check the road conditions before heading out.
Snow is expected in the afternoon and the wind will be gusting between 30-35 mph, so blowing snow is possible. The high on Saturday will be 35 with a low of 29.
The system will continue into Sunday morning but will tapper off in the afternoon. The total snow accumulation is expected to be 4 to 6 inches.
If you are traveling, be sure to stay up to date on the forecast and current road conditions.
Anticipating the inclement weather, the cities of North Sioux City, South Sioux City and Dakota City have declared snow emergencies. North Sioux City's snow emergency begins at 9 p.m. Friday, while in South Sioux City and Dakota City they begin at 7 a.m. Saturday. Sioux City's snow emergency begins at midnight Friday.