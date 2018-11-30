Try 1 month for 99¢
A large area of low pressure will move out of the Rockies and into the plains this weekend. The wintry weather will begin across the area primarily after midnight tonight, and last through the weekend. With cooler temperatures at the surface and warm temperatures above the ground, we are looking at ice initially late tonight and Saturday morning, with the worst icing conditions of one tenths to two tenths of an inch very close to I 90. One exception for late tonight and early Saturday, are the Sioux City and Storm Lake Iowa areas and adjacent locations just north of there may begin as rain due to warmer surface temperatures. That said, everyone will change over to snow toward midday Saturday. Attached are snow and ice maps for current expected accumulations. In the winter storm watch area, there is still a question mark on how much ice is going to fall as opposed to snow, in other words the transition of precipitation type is quite a challenge in the watch area. The heaviest accumulating snow will fall from midday Saturday through Saturday night, with only lingering light snow on Sunday. With the winds averaging 20 to 35 mph, visibilities will be greatly reduced when the snow is falling. Perhaps not an all out blizzard with a white out, but nonetheless poor driving conditions. Remember to never use cruise control in inclement weather.

 National Weather Service

If you had plans this weekend, you might want to put them on hold.

Sioux City along with the rest of Woodbury County is under a Winter Storm Watch while Dakota and Union County are under Winter Storm Warnings.

Snow emergencies have been issued for North Sioux City beginning at 9 p.m. tonight, Sioux City at 11:59 p.m. tonight and South Sioux City at 7 a.m. Saturday with odd parking.

According to Peter Rogers with the National Weather Service, today's fog could hang around until the early afternoon, with rain hitting the city in the evening. The temperature should stay warm enough through the night to avoid freezing conditions. High for today will be 38 with a low of 33.

The rain should continue into Saturday, but the temperature will drop with many areas hanging around the freezing mark, so double check the road conditions before heading out.

Snow is expected in the afternoon and the wind will be gusting between 30-35 mph, so blowing snow is possible. The high on Saturday will be 35 with a low of 29.

The system will continue into Sunday morning but will tapper off in the afternoon. The total snow accumulation is expected to be 4 to 6 inches.

If you are traveling, be sure to stay up to date on the forecast and current road conditions.

