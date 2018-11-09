SIOUX CITY -- Traffic was at a snail's pace as many Siouxland roads are slippery from Friday morning's snowfall.
However, Brad Adams, observing program leader for the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, said the white stuff should be out of the area by mid-morning.
"Snow should be tapering off before 10 a.m. Friday," he said. "We may see a few flurries before some gradual clearing by early afternoon."
Despite some rays of sun, Adams said the forecast will remain very blustery.
"A north/northwest wind of 15 to 20 mph will gust as high as 30 mph," he said. "That will keep the daytime temp from going above 23 degrees."
This is a nearly 30 degrees below normal for Siouxland.
"If this was a typical year, Sioux City would have a high around 50 degrees," Adams said. "For the next several days, we'll be between 20 - 25 degrees below normal."
Saturday's high will struggle to go beyond 26 degrees while Sunday's high will at least hit 33. Then, Monday's daytime high will plummet to near 25 and Tuesday's high will hit around 28.
"At least, Sioux City will be dry during this period," Adams said. "It will be chilly but not snowy."
Siouxland should see some relief from unseasonably cool conditions by Wednesday, when the temp will rebound to a mild 46 degrees.
"By the time Thursday rolls around, it will seem quite nice," Adams said. "That's when Sioux City's high will hit the 50 degree mark."