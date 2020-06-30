Sioux City will sizzle as hot days with above average temps dominate this week's forecast

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Expect plenty of sun and heat Tuesday as the daytime high will likely hit 90 or above.

Southeast winds of 10 to 15 mph may gust as high as 25 mph, this afternoon, sending the mercury soaring. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are also likely Tuesday night. There is an 80 percent for rainfall.

There might be a very slight chance of relief on Wednesday since the anticipated high will only be the mid-to-upper-80s.

"This time of the year, the average high for Sioux City is around 85 degrees," Brittany Peterson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, said. "After Wednesday, we'll be above normal for the next several days."

Indeed, Thursday will be the beginning of a string of mostly dry days with highs in the mid-90s and lows in the 70s.

"That will be the pattern in Sioux City at least until the Fourth of July," Peterson said. "Plenty of hot days, little precipitations and not much of a cool down at night."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.