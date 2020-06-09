Sioux City's Big Parade and Mardi Gras Festivale postponed

SIOUX CITY -- Due to COVID-19 concerns, the annual Big Parade, Mardi Gras Festivale and fireworks, that was scheduled for July 3, in Sioux City, has been postponed.
Organizers say they will continue to monitor the recommendations from government authorities, including the Center for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) and the Siouxland District Health Department, in rescheduling the event for a more appropriate time.
