Sioux City's Big Parade and Mardi Gras Festivale postponed
Mardi Gras Festivale Royal Court

The 2019 royal court was introduced at Friday's Mardi Gras Festivale at the Tyson Events Center. Reigning over the 22nd annual event were Dick Lindblom, King Charles XXII, Bernice Zachary, Queen Siouxland XXII, and Neveah Zachary, princess. The costume extravaganza had a "Masquerade" theme and featured Cajun food, feathered costumes and beads at the Tyson Events Center. The event represents the camaraderie between Sioux City and its sister city, Lake Charles, Louisiana. This is the 22nd year the two communities have combined for a July 4th weekend event.

 Bruce R. Miller, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- Due to COVID-19 concerns, the annual Big Parade, Mardi Gras Festivale and fireworks, that was scheduled for July 3, in Sioux City, has been postponed.

Organizers say they will continue to monitor the recommendations from government authorities, including the Center for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) and the Siouxland District Health Department, in rescheduling the event for a more appropriate time.

