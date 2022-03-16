Sioux City's Dane Louis to headline Anthem show

SIOUX CITY -- Country singer-songwriter and Sioux City native Dane Louis will be performing a farewell performance on April 8 at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem.
A Hard Rock mainstay who has opened for such A-listers as Brantley Gilbert, Joe Diffie and Billy Currington, Louis is moving to Nashville to pursue his musical aspirations.
Ben Grillet, a rock country performer who is also a Sioux City native, will be Louis' opening act during the concert.
Tickets will go on sale Friday at Hard Rock's Rock Shop as well as at hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com.
All Anthem events are for guests, 21 and older.
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
