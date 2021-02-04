Sioux City's garbage collection delayed one day due to the weather

SIOUX CITY -- Garbage and recycling collection for Sioux City residents will be delayed by one day for the remainder of the week, due to Thursday's snowy conditions.
That means Thursday garbage pickup will take place on Friday while Friday's garbage pickup will occur on Saturday.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today