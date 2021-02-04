 Skip to main content
Sioux City's garbage collection delayed one day due to the weather
Sioux City's garbage collection delayed one day due to the weather

SIOUX CITY -- Garbage and recycling collection for Sioux City residents will be delayed by one day for the remainder of the week, due to Thursday's snowy conditions.

That means Thursday garbage pickup will take place on Friday while Friday's garbage pickup will occur on Saturday. 

Sioux City logo
