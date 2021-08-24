Sioux City's Hunt A+ Arts Elementary to dismiss early due to heat

SIOUX CITY -- Due to the heat, Sioux City Community School District students at Hunt A+ Arts Elementary School, 1114 W. 27st., will be dismissed two hours early Tuesday.
While their new school is under construction, Hunt A+ Arts Elementary School students are currently in a non-air-conditioned building.
