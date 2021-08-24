 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sioux City's Hunt A+ Arts Elementary to dismiss early due to heat
0 Comments

Sioux City's Hunt A+ Arts Elementary to dismiss early due to heat

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Sioux City Community Schools logo

Sioux City Community School District logo

 Provided

SIOUX CITY --  Due to the heat, Sioux City Community School District students at Hunt A+ Arts Elementary School, 1114 W. 27st., will be dismissed two hours early Tuesday.

While their new school is under construction, Hunt A+ Arts Elementary School students are currently in a non-air-conditioned building.  

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Giant panda celebrates first birthday with cake at the National Zoo in D.C.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News