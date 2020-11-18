 Skip to main content
Sioux City's 'second boom era' discussed at Museum's online history program
Sioux City's 'second boom era' discussed at Museum's online history program

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Public Museum will continue its monthly program, "History at High Noon: Sioux City 1910 - 1920," online at SiouxCityMuseum.org/history-at-high-noon with a look back at Sioux City from 1910 to 1920, beginning Thursday.

Archives manager Tom Munson will discuss the period of time that has been described as the city's second boom era. After experiencing conservative growth during the first decade of the 20th century, Sioux City nearly doubled in population between 1910 and 1920. During this time, Sioux City had one of the nation's largest livestock markets.

The "Sioux City 1910 - 1920" presentation is the third in a series of  decades in Sioux City history to be featured. The others may be accessed at the museum's website.

The Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St., is open to the public, however some of its programs will be available exclusively online. 

For more information on the museum and its programming, call 712-279-6174 or visit SiouxCityMuseum.org.

Tom Munson, Sioux City Public Museum

Munson

 Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal
