Sioux City's snow emergency has been lifted

SIOUX CITY -- The snow emergency declared by Mayor Scott will be lifted at 10 a.m. Thursday.
Vehicles may begin parking on both sides of the street, unless otherwise posted.
City officials say they appreciate the cooperation from residents who moved their vehicles to assist city crews as they cleared the streets.
