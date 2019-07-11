SIOUX CITY -- Sioux Gateway Airport/Brigadier General Bud Day field and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) have announced that the airfield will be temporarily at three different times to accommodate the 17/35 Runway Reconstruction Project.
Planned closures will be:
* 8 a.m., Aug. 15 through 8 p.m., Aug. 18
* 8 a.m., Aug. 23 through 8 p.m., Aug. 25
* 8 a.m., Sept. 14 through 8 p.m. Sept. 15
When completed, the project will include the reconstruction of the south 4,500 feet of the existing runway as well as construction of the new 1,000 feet extension of Runway 35 and Taxiway C to the south. Other project elements include demolition of the north 1,200 feet of runway 17 and Taxiway C, construction of a new connector taxiway at the new Runway 17 end, reconstruction of a portion of Taxiway D, and the demolition of Taxiway B.
The FAA is funding 90 percent of this project.
Passengers who have previously purchased tickets for the dates listed above will be contacted by American Airlines (AA) by phone or email to advise of the cancellation and providing passengers with a choice to rebook or contact AA reservations.
For airline and flight information, visit the Sioux Gateway Airport website at www.flysux.com.