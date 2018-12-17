SIOUX CITY -- Sioux Honey Association Co-op wants Americans to know who their honey comes from. That aim is the basis of a national campaign featuring the faces and stories of local beekeepers across the country.
"It's not just where your honey comes from that matters. It's who," said Co-op chairman Rob Buhmann. "We know each of the 270-plus beekeepers by name. Whether they're tending hives in the Dakota prairies or on the Hawaiian Islands, our co-op members make decisions based on what's best for our honey and what's best for the families who buy our honey."
Among its 270 members, Sioux Honey Association Co-op selected beekeepers from Idaho, North Dakota, Minnesota, Arkansas, Michigan and California to be the faces of its "Who Does Your Honey Come From" campaign.
The beekeepers will be featured on Sioux Honey's new website, SiouxHoney.com, as well as in a new nation-wide ad.
Beyond introducing local beekeepers, the co-op is advocating for consumers to look at the label when buying honey. They advise people to look for "Grade A" -- the highest grade awarded by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) -- as well as "Product of the U.S.A." -- which is a guarantee of the country of origin.
"Bootleg honey -- usually originating from China -- is an unfortunate, yet real, concern today," Buhmann said. "When you pick up 'Grade A' (and) 'Product of the U.S.A.' honey, you don't have to wonder about the quality or who it came from. You know what you're getting."
A co-op established in Sioux City in 1921, Sioux Honey Association distributes honey to retailers, nationwide, from the classic Sue Bee to the unfiltered Aunt Sue's.