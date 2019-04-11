SIOUX CITY -- Wintry weather is in the forecast as Siouxland can face everything from rain, freezing rain and snow throughout Thursday.
Southeast South Dakota and northwest Iowa are already seeing a wintry mix. according to Lance Vandenboogart, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls.
However, conditions are worsening considerably in more northern locations.
Indeed, Interstate 29, from Sioux Falls to North Dakota is closed due to blizzard, winter storm and ice storm warning. Interstate 90 is also closed from Sioux Falls west.
With a forecasted high of 42, Sioux City will likely see mainly rain during the first half of the day. Snow will become a distinct possibility later in the afternoon.
Vandenbogart said Yankton will likely receive up to 3 inches of new snow from this system. Sioux City will likely see less than an inch of snow.
A combination of precipitation as well as east/northeast winds gusting as high as 35 miles per hour has contributed to a large number of electrical power lines coming down throughout Siouxland.
This is causing many streets and highways to be closed and traffic to be rerouted. Be prepared to stop if you see downed power lines.
Vandenboogart said wind gusts will begin to subside as the day progresses. Although Sioux City will continue to see a mix of rain, snow and even thunderstorms through Thursday, the system will be out of the area by midnight.
However, northern parts of Siouxland may see snow in the forecast throughout Friday morning.
Vandenboogart said April snowstorms are not uncommon. Looking on the bright side, he also said they tend to be fast-movers.
"Sioux City will see a high of 38 on Friday," he said. "Saturday and Sunday will seen temps increase to 47 and 52, respectively."
So, is that close to the normal high? Well, not exactly.
"The average high for Sioux City should be around 60," Vandenboogart said. "On Monday, Sioux City's high will hit around 63."