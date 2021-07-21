Siouxland braces for latest heat wave

SIOUX CITY -- An extreme heat wave is descending on Siouxland.

Gusty winds from the south and escalating daytime highs will be in the forecast for the next several days, according to Kyle Weisser, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls.

"Thursday will be the start of a stretch of hot days that will continue through the weekend," he said. "The high for Sioux City will be in the low 90s and southerly breezes of 10 to 15 mph may gust to around 25 mph."

Weisser said the average high for the area should only be in the mid-80s.

Siouxland should be especially toasty on Friday with a forecast high of near 98. The overnight low will remain a relatively warm 73 degrees.

The weekend won't provide much relief. Expect plenty of sun and highs in the mid-to-upper 90s, and lows dipping down to around 70.

"This stretch of hot days is simply a reminder that summer is still with us," Weisser said. "In fact, it will be similar to the hot streak we had in June when temps really did go into the triple digits a few times."

Indeed, he suggested drinking plenty of liquid and staying out of the sun if possible.