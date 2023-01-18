Siouxland can see up to 11 inches of snow in Wednesday's winter storm

SIOUX CITY — Siouxland saw forecasts calling for up to 11 inches of snow for Wednesday and into Thursday.

National Weather Service predictions of significant snowfall Wednesday afternoon did not materialize. Snow started falling in Sioux City around 5 p.m. Wednesday. And Siouxland remained under weather-related alerts,

Before noon, the National Weather Service-Sioux Falls office projected 2-to-3 inches of snow for Sioux City between noon and 6 p.m. with an additional 6-to-8 inches between 6 p.m. and midnight.

Indeed, Sioux City, as well as portions of northwest Iowa, northeast Nebraska and southeast South Dakota, were placed under a Winter Storm Warning, beginning at noon Wednesday and ending at 6 a.m. Thursday.

During a Winter Storm Warning, travel can be difficult as heavy falling and blowing snow can significantly impact visibility. The NWS said hazardous conditions could impact commutes Wednesday evening and Thursday morning.

As a consequence, the Sioux City Community School District was among the school districts to announce early dismissals for Wednesday afternoon. Bishop Heelan, South Sioux City Schools, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Lawton-Bronson, Woodbury Central and Hinton all announced early dismissals as well. West Monona opted to not have school on Wednesday.

Sioux City has also declared a snow emergency, beginning at noon Wednesday. A snow emergency declaration prohibits parking or leaving a vehicle unattended on an emergency snow route, which is noted by a blue-and-white snowflake. Vehicles needed to park on the even-numbered side of the street on Wednesday and then move to the odd side of the street, beginning at 7 a.m. Thursday.

"Give our drivers room to do our job, just be patient," Sioux City Interim Streets Superintendent Brad Baldwin said. He also recommended that residents don't travel if they don't need to do so.

According to Baldwin, the City of Sioux City had four trucks out "pre-treating" roads such as Floyd Boulevard, Morningside Avenue and Hamilton Boulevard for the past two days. "When it comes with snow, we are 12 hours on clock, 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and then we have a night staff that comes in," Baldwin said.

Sioux City Transit Operations Supervisor Jason Allen referred to the decision-making process for his department as a game time decision. He said a lot of what Sioux City Transit decided to do was dependent on if the snow came in slow and steady or all at once.

"What I would recommend to the public is they sign up for the CodeRed emergency notification system and it will text them if we’re not operating or two hours behind," Allen said. He also suggested residents check the City of Sioux City social media accounts or call the dispatch office at (712)-279-6404.

"Northeast winds of 15 - 20 mph will gust to as high as 30 mph on Wednesday afternoon," he said. "That will make things blustery."

Wednesday's forecasted high of 30 degrees dropped throughout the day with a forecasted low of 27 degrees by evening.

While a 30 percent chance for snow was in the forecast, Masters said the system would be east of Siouxland by Thursday morning.

The forecast for the next five days calls for highs around 30 and lows in the teens.

"As with any major snowstorms, travel is not recommended," Masters said. "If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency."