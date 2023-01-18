Siouxland can see up to 13 inches of snow in Wednesday's winter storm

SIOUX CITY — Much of Siouxland will experience up to 13 inches of snow when a major winter storm hits the area on Wednesday.

"Sioux City will start seeing snow by 1 p.m. Wednesday afternoon," Tim Masters, a technician with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, said Wednesday morning. "Once it comes down, the snow may be falling at a rate of an inch or more per hour."

Sioux City may see anywhere from 8 - 13 inches from the system.

Indeed, Sioux City, as well as portions of northwest Iowa, northeast Nebraska and southeast South Dakota, will be under a Winter Storm Warning, beginning at noon Wednesday and ending at 6 a.m. Thursday.

During a Winter Storm Warning, travel may very difficult as heavy falling and blowing snow could significantly impact visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact commutes Wednesday evening and, possibly, Thursday morning.

As a consequence, the Sioux City Community School District was among the school districts to announce early dismissals for Wednesday afternoon.

Sioux City has also declared a snow emergency, beginning at noon Wednesday. A snow emergency declaration prohibits parking or leaving a vehicle unattended on an emergency snow route, which is noted by a blue-and-white snowflake.

In addition, vehicles should park on the even-numbered side of the street on Wednesday. Vehicles should be moved to the odd side of the street, beginning at 7 a.m. Thursday.

Masters said the heaviest amount of snow will fall Wednesday afternoon and night. It will begin to taper off during the overnight hours.

"Northeast winds of 15 - 20 mph will gust to as high as 30 mph on Wednesday afternoon," he said. "That will make things blustery."

Wednesday's forecast high of 30 will drop throughout the day. The low should stay in the mid 20s.

While a 30 percent chance for snow is in the forecast, Masters said the system will be east of Siouxland by Thursday morning.

The forecast for the next five days calls for highs around 30 and lows in the lower teens.

"As with any major snowstorms, travel is not recommended," Masters said. "If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency."