Siouxland cities see wide range of rainfall totals from Monday night storms

SIOUX CITY -- Despite reports of streets flooding as well as nearly 2,100 MidAmerican Energy customers losing power during Monday night's heavy rainfall, the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls reported that Sioux City actually only received 0.37 inches of rain from the system.

However, meteorologist Peter Rogers said, totals varied greatly depending on location.

"By the time the rain hit Sioux City, it was losing energy," he said. "That doesn't change the fact that we had a report of 1.28 inches of rain just north of North Sioux City."

Indeed, southeast South Dakota and Northeast Nebraska received the brunt of the rain. Yankton, South Dakota, received nearly 2.25 inches of new precipitation while Ponca, Nebraska, received around 1.75.

Rogers said a combination of heat and humidity is a recipe for severe weather. While Tuesday will likely be free of new precipitation, a new cold front will be coming to Siouxland on Wednesday.

"Wednesday will begin sunny and hot, with the a high of 94," Rogers said. "By late afternoon, a southerly breeze of 10-15 mph will gust to as high as 25 mph. By night, we will have a 70 percent chance for rain."

Thursday will also see heat, humidity and a 50 percent chance of precipitation.