Siouxland Community Reads recommends three books

SIOUX CITY -- Three books have been chosen for Siouxland Community Reads, an initiative organized by the Sioux City Public Library and its community partners.

The books taking center stage are "The Line Becomes a River: Dispatches from the Border" by Francisco Cantu; "Station Eleven" by Emily St. John; and "My Antonia" by Willa Cather.

"(Between March 9 and through May), we welcome the community to participate by reading the books that interest them, and joining us for the programs that appeal to them," Sioux City Public Library reader services specialist Kelsey Patterson said. "This initiative promotes a variety of genres and reading interest, and brings people together for shared experiences."

Siouxland Community Reads will choose three more books in the fall and complement them with engaging programs.

Find upcoming Siouxland Community Read discussions and events on the Sioux City Public Library's website.

