Siouxland could see three-plus inches of snow, 30 mph winds throughout Tuesday

November snowfall

A City of Sioux City worker brushes snow off of a sidewalk at the Martin Luther King Jr. Transportation Center early Tuesday morning. Sioux City is expected to receive about three-inches of snow by the end of today.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY — Siouxland may see up to three inches of snow before it tapers off Tuesday afternoon, said Jeff Chapman, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls.

"Snow plus falling temps plus a northwest wind gusting as high as 30 mph will keep Sioux City quite blustery," he said. "Snow totals may be higher around Le Mars, Sioux Center and parts of northern Siouxland."

In addition, people south of Sioux City may be experiencing slippery conditions due to drizzle, Chapman added.

While significant snow fall should end at around 3 p.m., blustery northwest winds may cause blowing and drifting snow.

Tuesday night will start off as mostly cloudy. Skies will gradually clear during the overnight hours, causing temps to bottom out at around 13.

"The wind chill value will be in the single digits Tuesday night going into Wednesday morning," Chapman said.

While the sun will return on Wednesday, snow and a west/northwest wind will make things feel significantly cooler than the forecast high of 25.

"This is the first widespread snow we've had for the season," Chapman said. "My recommendation is if you have to travel, take it easy and allow plenty of time to reach your destination."

