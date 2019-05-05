{{featured_button_text}}
Hornick flooding evacuation

A Woodbury County sheriff's deputy drives on Main Street March 14 in Hornick, amid flooding in the community after a levee holding back the West Branch of the Little Sioux River was breached.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

HORNICK, Iowa -- Siouxland Cyclists Club has announced a fundraising and awareness-raising bicycle ride for Hornick residents who suffered flood damage in March.

The ride will be held Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. at Eddie's Tavern, 407 D St., in Sergeant Bluff, according to a press release from the organization. An optional burrito and Bloody Mary breakfast will be held before the ride begins at 10 a.m. 

There will be two routes, a 50-mile loop to Hornick and back and a 25-mile, one-way route to Hornick. Lunch will be held at Chances R, 300 Main St., in Hornick. 

Riders of all abilities are welcome to take part. A free-will offering to support flood victims will be accepted.

All donations will be turned over to the Westwood Community Emergency Fund for flood victims set up at Sloan State Bank.  

For more information contact siouxlandcyclists.org or call Julie Hoss at 712-577-3425. 

