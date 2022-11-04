Siouxland Cylclists fighting food insecurity with Food Bank of Siouxland

SIOUX CITY -- Siouxland Cyclists will be fighting food insecurity with its fifth annual Cranksgiving, beginning at noon Saturday at the Local 33 Union Hall at 510 W. 20th St.

Riders will head out at 1 p.m. and have until 3 p.m. to purchase at least four items from local grocery and convenience stores to give to the Food Bank of Siouxland.

Established in 1982, the nonprofit Siouxland Cyclists, Inc. promotes enjoyable and safe cycling. The organization started its Cranksgiving program because members knew it was especially difficult for families making ends meet during the holiday season.