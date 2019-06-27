SIOUX CITY -- The Siouxland Discovery Chorus will be performing a Barbershop Singout at various Morningside churches on Sunday.
The group will be at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church at 7:55 a.m.; Redeemer Lutheran Church at 8:30 a.m.; St. Mark Lutheran Church at 9:30 a.m.; Grace United Methodist Church at 10 a.m.; Friendship Community Church at 10:25 a.m.; Westminster Presbyterian Church at 10:45 a.m.; St. James United Methodist Church at 11 a.m.; Faith United Presbyterian Church at 11:15 a.m.; and Redeemer Lutheran Church at 11:30 a.m.