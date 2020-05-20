You are the owner of this article.
2 more COVID-19 deaths in Woodbury County, bringing total to 22
This undated electron microscope image, made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020, shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab.

SIOUX CITY -- Siouxland District Health Department confirmed two additional deaths due to the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing Woodbury County's total to 22.

The COVID-19 deaths were of a female age 18-40 and a male age 41-60.

The District Health Department reported nine additional cases. As of the announcement, 75 people were hospitalized, 106 had been hospitalized but were later discharged and 1,077 have recovered.

Concerned about COVID-19?

