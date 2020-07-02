You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Siouxland District Health Department confirm 11 new cases of COVID-19
View Comments

Siouxland District Health Department confirm 11 new cases of COVID-19

{{featured_button_text}}
Coronavirus Outbreak stock

This undated electron microscope image, made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020, shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab.

 Courtesy photo

SIOUX CITY -- The Siouxland District Health Department confirmed 11 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, out of 190 new test results. 

In addition, there have been 271 total hospitalizations as well as 224 people who been hospitalized and discharged. There have been 44 COVID-19 related deaths in Woodbury County. 

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News