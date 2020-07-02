Siouxland District Health Department confirm 11 new cases of COVID-19

Return to homepage ×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Already a subscriber?
Loading&hellp;
-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
SIOUX CITY -- The Siouxland District Health Department confirmed 11 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, out of 190 new test results.
In addition, there have been 271 total hospitalizations as well as 224 people who been hospitalized and discharged. There have been 44 COVID-19 related deaths in Woodbury County.
Tags
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today