Siouxland District Health Department confirm 2 additional COVID-19 deaths in Woodbury Co.

SIOUX CITY -- The Siouxland District Health Department confirmed 2 additional COVID-19 related deaths on Monday.
A man, between the age of 61 and 80, and a woman, between the age of 61 and 80, died from novel coronavirus. This raises the total to 54 deaths in Woodbury County.
In addition, the District Health Department reported 3 new confirmed cases in Woodbury out of 47 new test results.
There have been 3,440 people who've recovered from COVID-19, 321 total recoveries and 273 people who have been hospitalized and discharged.
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
