Siouxland District Health Department confirm 2 additional COVID-19 deaths in Woodbury Co.
breaking

Siouxland District Health Department confirm 2 additional COVID-19 deaths in Woodbury Co.

Coronavirus Outbreak stock

This undated electron microscope image, made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020, shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab.

 Courtesy photo

SIOUX CITY -- The Siouxland District Health Department confirmed 2 additional COVID-19 related deaths on Monday.

A man, between the age of 61 and 80, and a woman, between the age of 61 and 80, died from novel coronavirus. This raises the total to 54 deaths in Woodbury County.

In addition, the District Health Department reported 3 new confirmed cases in Woodbury out of 47 new test results.

There have been 3,440 people who've recovered from COVID-19, 321 total recoveries and 273 people who have been hospitalized and discharged. 

