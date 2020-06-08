You are the owner of this article.
Siouxland District Health Department confirms 1 new death due to COVID-19
This undated electron microscope image, made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020, shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab.

SIOUX CITY -- Siouxland District Health Department reported an additional death due to the novel coronavirus on Monday.

The death of the man, age 61-80, raised Woodbury County's total to 38.

There have been 17 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 out of 171 new tests reported. 

So far, there have been 2,110 recoveries, 235 hospitalizations and 171 people who have been hospitalized and discharged.

