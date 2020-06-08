Siouxland District Health Department confirms 1 new death to COVID-19

SIOUX CITY -- Siouxland District Health Department additional death due to novel coronavirus on Monday.
The death of the man, age 61 - 80, raised Woodbury County's total to 38.
There have been 17 new confirmed cases to COVID-19 out of 171 new tests reported.
So far, there have been 2,110 recoveries, 235 hospitalizations as well as 171 people who have been hospitalized and discharged.
