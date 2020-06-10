You are the owner of this article.
Siouxland District Health Department confirms 13 new COVID-19 cases
Stock Virus COVID-19 coronavirus

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February shows the virus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. 

 SUBMITTED TO THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

SIOUX CITY -- The Siouxland District Health Department confirmed 13 new cases of novel coronavirus on Wednesday, out of 177 new test results. 

The District Health Department said there have been 2,235 people who have recovered from COVID-19, 238 total hospitalizations and 180 people who have been hospitalized and discharged. 

Woodbury County's total death count from coronavirus remains at 38.

