Siouxland District Health Department confirms 13 new COVID-19 cases

SIOUX CITY -- The Siouxland District Health Department confirmed 13 new cases of novel coronavirus on Wednesday, out of 177 new test results.
The District Health Department said there have been 2,235 people who have recovered from COVID-19, 238 total hospitalizations and 180 people who have been hospitalized and discharged.
Woodbury County's total death count from coronavirus remains at 38.
