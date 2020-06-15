You are the owner of this article.
Siouxland District Health Department confirms 4 new COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County
Siouxland District Health Department confirms 4 new COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County

Stock Virus COVID-19 coronavirus

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February shows the virus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. 

 SUBMITTED TO THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

SIOUX CITY -- Siouxland District Health Department confirmed four new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, out of 106 new test results.

To date, 2,408 people in the county have recovered from COVID-19. Health officials report 253 total hospitalizations, but 187 discharges.

Thirty-nine coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded. No new deaths were announced Monday. 

