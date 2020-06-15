Siouxland District Health Department confirms 4 new COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY -- Siouxland District Health Department confirmed four new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, out of 106 new test results.
To date, 2,408 people in the county have recovered from COVID-19. Health officials report 253 total hospitalizations, but 187 discharges.
Thirty-nine coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded. No new deaths were announced Monday.
COVID-19 YMCA reopening
COVID-19 YMCA reopening
COVID-19 Hard Rock reopening 1
COVID-19 Hard Rock reopening 2
COVID-19 Hard Rock reopening 3
COVID-19 Hard Rock reopening 4
Bars reopen
Bars reopen
Bars reopen
Bars reopen
Bars reopen
Bars reopen
COVID-19 North baseball practice
COVID-19 North baseball practice
Voting in June 2 primary
Voting in June 2 primary
Voting in June 2 primary
Voting in June 2 primary
Voting in June 2 primary
Voting in June 2 primary
Voting in June 2 primary
Voting in June 2 primary
COVID-19 New York PPE donation
COVID-19 New York PPE donation
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.