Siouxland District Health Department confirms 4 new COVID-19 cases in Woodbury

SIOUX CITY -- Siouxland District Health Department confirmed 4 new cases of novel cornonavirus on Monday, out of 106 new test results.
To date, 2,408 people have recovered from COVID-19, 253 total hospitalizations, 187 people who have been hospitalized and discharged, and 39 people who have died.
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
