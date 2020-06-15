You are the owner of this article.
Siouxland District Health Department confirms 4 new COVID-19 cases in Woodbury
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February shows the virus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. 

SIOUX CITY -- Siouxland District Health Department confirmed 4 new cases of novel cornonavirus on Monday, out of 106 new test results.

To date, 2,408 people have recovered from COVID-19, 253 total hospitalizations, 187 people who have been hospitalized and discharged, and 39 people who have died. 

