Siouxland District Health Department confirms 6 new COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County

×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account.
Loading&hellp;
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
SIOUX CITY -- The Siouxland District Health Department confirmed 6 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, out of 77 new tests reported.
The District Health Department said there's been 2,298 people who have recovered from COVID-19, 245 total hospitalizations and 183 people who have been hospitalized and discharged.
Woodbury County's total number of COVID-19 deaths will remain at 38.
Tags
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today