Siouxland District Health Department confirms 6 new COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County
Siouxland District Health Department confirms 6 new COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County

This undated electron microscope image, made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020, shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab.

SIOUX CITY -- The Siouxland District Health Department confirmed 6 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, out of 77 new tests reported.

The District Health Department said there's been 2,298 people who have recovered from COVID-19, 245 total hospitalizations and 183 people who have been hospitalized and discharged. 

Woodbury County's total number of COVID-19 deaths will remain at 38.

Concerned about COVID-19?

